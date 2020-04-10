Margaret Ashton Morrill

1935-2020
Margaret Ann Ashton Morrill, 84, of American Fork, passed away in Provo, Utah April 7, 2020. Born September 27, 1935 in Provo, Utah the daughter of Clarence Davis Ashton and Anna Margaret Spotten. She married Don L Morrill July 15, 1955 in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Manti Temple. She was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a testimony and a Christ-like example that inspired others to do better. Margaret was the most generous person and would happily give her last dime to anyone who needed it. Margaret loved being a Registered Nurse and worked for over 39 years in the E.R. at Utah Valley Hospital.
Her love of life was obvious to all she came in contact with because of her outgoing, sweet but feisty nature. She was always active and picked up every craft she could, including making sugar Easter eggs, making dolls, carving wood, making soap and lotion, firing porcelain in her kiln, and especially crocheting. Over the past 40 years she made hundreds of crocheted infant “blessing” dresses for anyone whom she found out was having a baby girl. Margaret was proud to be known as one of the ‘Jean’s Golden Girls’ and danced with them throughout her 70’s.
Margaret and Don loved to travel and saw many places around the world. Survivors include her daughters, Debbie (Dean) Shelton, Rebecca (Mark) Allen, 7 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Don, a daughter Tammie Cushing, siblings: Donavon Ashton, Karl Ashton, Patsy Foote, and Cathy Dodds. Private family services will be held Monday April 13, 2020. Burial in the American Fork Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, please share a memory or condolence at www.andersonmortuary.com on the tribute page associated with the obituary.