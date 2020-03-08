Margaret June West Christensen

January 24, 1924- March 2, 2020
June W. Christensen passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at her residence in the River Meadows Assisted Living Facility in Alpine Utah.
June was born in American Fork Utah; the daughter of Junius A. West and Ida Holindrake West and was the third of five children. She grew up in American Fork and later Pleasant Grove. After graduating from Pleasant Grove High school, she went on to attend Brigham Young University. It was there she met Lars Odell Christensen while performing in the Field House Frolics. They were married on April 19, 1944.
June and Odell raised their family of 7 children in Orem, Utah where Odell worked as an Auditor for US Steel at Geneva. In 1972 Odell was transferred to the US Steel Corporate Offices and June and Odell moved with their youngest two children to Pittsburgh, PA. The family would remain in Pittsburgh until 1983, when Odell retired. June and Odell then returned home to live in Orem.
The Christensen family includes: Lars (deceased) (Janielle Hildebrant), Susan (Ralph Ryser), Karen (Bruce Haslem), Judy (Keo Chai, deceased) (David Keller), Mark West (Wendy Gideon), Paul Eugene and Janis (Joe Fetters). June and Odell were also blessed with 31 grandchildren and 51 great-grandchildren.
Besides her family, June had several other loves. One was playing the violin. She performed with the Brigham Young Symphony, Utah Valley Symphony and a local symphony in Pittsburgh. She loved to sing and performed with several choral groups in Utah Valley. She and Odell sang beautiful duets and were often asked to perform. The couple also loved to dance and would join with their group of “Dancing Friends” each month. While living in Pittsburgh, June and Odell discovered bowling. They would continue to bowl until they could no longer pick up the ball. They were consistently among the best scorers in their leagues. June lived in the era of women’s clubs and belonged to the Orem Women’s Club, Paideia Sorosis, and Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.
June was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served with all her heart and with her best efforts in many church callings. She also supported Odell in all of his callings, even when it meant a whole Sunday of travel in Pittsburgh when Odell was a member of the High Council. June and Odell served as missionaries in the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Mission, and became grandparents to many elders and sisters.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 14th, at 11:00 AM, at the Alpine Utah West Stake Center, 327 South Long Drive, Alpine, Utah, where a Viewing will be held prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 AM. Interment in Orem City Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family and for complete obituary at www.uvfuneral.com.