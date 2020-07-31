1949 — 2020
Margaret Louise Olauson was born on August 12, 1949 in Cedar City, Utah to Glen and Jenny Sagers. Margaret (Maggie) Olauson was married to Douglas James Olauson in the Salt Lake Temple in 1971. They were married for 49 years. Maggie was a mother to 8 children and grandmother to 21 grandchildren. She graduated from Provo High in 1966 and received a Bachelor’s Degree from Brigham Young University in Interior Design. She has three surviving sisters, Lana Mikkelsen, Lee Burnham, and Bev Allred.
Maggie passed away peacefully after a long battle with a cruel disease on July 16, 2020. She was surrounded by her family and knew how deeply she was loved. Everyone around her respected and loved her because she was always kind and loving to every person. Maggie was an avid reader and introduced her children to a love of books. She leaned so many skills throughout her lifetime such as making wedding dresses, teaching piano lessons, woodworking, making bunk beds, cabinets for our family room. Maggie was a talented painter and a true “Harry Potter” and “Lord of the Rings” fan. She was a talented and active interior designer. Maggie composted the popular children’s hymn, “Reverence Is Love”. She did all this while being a wonderful mother to 8 children as well as a loving, supportive wife to her husband Doug, who served as a Navy Chaplain for almost 28 years. There were many times Maggie raised the children alone while Doug was deployed at sea. Maggie was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in almost calling in the Relief Society, Young Womens, and Primary organizations.
Maggie was the rock of the Olauson home and a perfect example of Christlike living. She was idolized by her children, adored by her husband, and loved by her friends. There will only be one Maggie Olauson.