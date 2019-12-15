1920-2019
Margaret “Peggy” Hales Webber passed away on December 12, 2019 at the age of 99. She was born in Logan, Utah, August 4, 1920 to Frank W. and Charlotte Neuberger Jones.
Peggy grew up in Logan, Utah. She graduated from Logan High School and attended Utah State University where she met her future husband, Ray A. Hales. They were married in 1940 in Delta, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized on June 16, 1978 in the Provo Temple. They are the parents of three children. After the passing of Ray in 1987, she married Albert J. Webber.
Peggy enjoyed traveling to many parts of the world and was a beautiful artist painting many landscapes that have adorned the walls of her home.
Peggy is survived by her children, Judith (Gary) Stone; Chris (Kristy) Hales; Jonathan (Jojo Ongaco) Hales; stepdaughter, Judy Webber; and sister, Barbara Cutler. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by grandson, Jeffery A. Stone, Ray A. Hales, and Albert J. Webber.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Berg Drawing Room Chapel, 185 East Center Street, Provo, Utah. A visitation for family and friends will be at 10:30 Tuesday morning prior to services. Interment will be at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bergmortuary.com.