Margaret (Peggy) Smith
1937 - 2020
Margaret (Peggy) Smith went home on August 27, 2020 surrounded by family, loved ones and beloved pooches at her home in Orem, UT. Peggy as she was known to all, was born Margaret Catherine Boise at home in Carlisle PA on April 20, 1937 to parents Theodore and Violet Boise. She was their 4th child and 3rd girl.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Smith, parents, Theodore and Violet Boise, brother Edward Boise and sister Gloria Wynn. She is survived by her sons, Ben Heishman, John Heishman, her daughters, Michelle Heishman, Mary Clark and Margaret (Meg) Pettingill, four beloved grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, her sister Middie Magleby, brother Tom Boise and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was dearly loved & will be sadly missed by all. Memorial gathering to be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 4:00 pm -7:00 pm at the White Willow Reception Center, 342 N. 500 West, Provo, Utah. Life sketch to begin at 5:30. Flowers may be delivered directly to the reception center on Thursday after 3:00 pm for anyone wishing to do so. Services may be available via live stream, anyone wishing to attend via Zoom, please notify her daughter Meg Pettingill.