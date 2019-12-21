1927-2019
Our loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Maria Rebecca Antonia Chacon Gonzales, 92, peacefully passed away on December 19, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born September 17, 1927 in Coyote, New Mexico to Dolores Jose Chacon and Antonia Gallegos. She was self-taught and acquired many talents and abilities throughout her life.
Rebecca married Jose Bernadio Gonzales on August 17, 1946 in Cuba, New Mexico. She devoted her life to her family; they were always her greatest priority. She was an amazing homemaker and mother to eight children, four sons and four daughters. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, crocheting, and especially her ceramics. She loved camping, fishing, gardening but most of all the joy of her family.
She was faithful to her Catholic religion. She was a member of the St. Francis Church and St. Andres, in Payson. She prayed the rosary on a daily basis and always made sure to bless her family with her bendicion, which means blessing.
Rebecca is survived by her children, Jake E. (Cathy) Gonzales, Florida, Frances (Fran) Gonzales-Sumsion, Utah, Mary Rose (Rosie) Gonzales, Martinez, AZ, Bernie G. (Jody) Gonzales, Anita L. (Kelly) Gonzales-Stika, Utah, Jessica M. Gonzales-Dennis, Montana; daughter-in-law, Ann Gonzales (wife of Danny). She is also survived by 21 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe B. Gonzales; sons, Floyd H. Gonzales, Danny (Speedy) Gonzales; son-in-law, Steve Sumsion; granddaughters, Kay Gonzales and Cadence Gonzales; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Gonzales.
A visitation will be held Saturday evening, December 21, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main Street, Spanish Fork, Utah. A viewing for family and friends will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. before the funeral Mass at 12:00 p.m. at the San Andres Catholic Church, 315 East 100 North, Payson, Utah. Burial will follow in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery.
