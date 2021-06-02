MARIAN BELLOWS ADAMS
1928-2021
Marian Bellows Adams, age 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 28, 2021 at her Charleston apartment in Cedar Hills, Utah.
Marian was born December 15, 1928, in Orem, Utah to John Allen Bellows and Agnes Ferguson Bellows. She was the sixth of eight children. She grew up in Orem and graduated from Lincoln High School. She married Joseph Stanley Adams for time and eternity on January 28, 1948 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Marian loved her husband and family very much. She enjoyed working with them, playing games, reading with them, and having picnics, parties, and trips with them. She tried to instill in them a love for their Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. They always attended Church together. Marian loved her Heavenly Father, Jesus Christ, and the Holy Ghost in her life.
Marian and Joe raised their family in Lakeview, Utah. Marian loved to work in her flower and vegetable gardens. She loved to make quilts and to cook. She loved parties and planned many for her family and friends. She loved to go to dances with Joe. In her later years she took oil painting lessons and loved to do paintings. After returning from their senior-couple mission they moved to Pleasant Grove, Utah.
She served in many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout her life and had a firm testimony of the gospel. She served a mission with Joe in the Nauvoo, Illinois Mission. This was a special time in their lives. She served in the Provo and Mount Timpanogos Temples for many years. This was a great blessing to her and many others.
Marian is survived by seven of her eight children: Keith (Myrle), Joyce, Brent (Kathy), Allen (Barbara), Reed (Michelle), Craig (Rebecca), and Diane Clements (Kenneth). She is also survived by her sisters Elaine Black and Janet Youd, 38 of her grandchildren, and 47 of her great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; her infant daughter, Denise; her brothers and sisters-in-law Milton (Ellen), Wayne (Fern), Russell (Leona), Lynn (NaDean), and Ray Allen Bellows; her brothers-in-law William Black and John Youd; her daughter-in-law Jill; a grandson Mark Sumerix; and a great-grandson Joseph Gallacher.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 in the Northfield Stake Center, 105 West 1800 North, Pleasant Grove, Utah, with a viewing from 10:00 -10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.olpinmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humanitarian Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.