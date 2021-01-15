Marian Davis Jacobson
Marian Davis Jacobson, 94, passed away peacefully at her home on January 4, 2021, in Springville, Utah, with family by her side.
She was born April 12, 1926, in Peerless, Utah, to Levi Washington Davis and Ruth Alice Thorpe. She was reared in Springville, Utah, and graduated from Springville High in 1944. Springville was her home for the remainder of her life.
Marian married Waldo Evan Jacobson, on June 12, 1946, in the Salt Lake City Temple. Their marriage was performed by Elder Harold B. Lee. After only 11 days of marriage, Waldo entered the New England Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving a 2 -year mission. Marian attended Brigham Young University and LDS Business College and worked in various jobs as a secretary until he returned.
Her life was defined by love and service to her family, friends, community, and the Church. Above all, she was a remarkable and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved to sew, quilt, scrapbook, garden, make cards, and work on family history. She served in numerous church positions including ward and stake relief society president. She enjoyed serving with her husband, who was a bishop/branch president in Springville, at BYU, and at the Missionary Training Center. They also served in the Provo Temple doing sealings (25 years) and working in the Baptistery (4 years). She was a long-time member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and the Springville Companion Club, an affiliate of the General Federation of Women's Clubs.
She is survived and greatly missed by: Ann (Weldon) Larsen, John (Marsha) Jacobson, Jane (Peter) Vogel, and David (Kelly) Jacobson; 18 grandchildren and 52 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Carol (Roy) Stephens, and sister-in-law Flora (Ralph) Jacobson. She was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters Veryl (Woodrow) Thompson, Evelyn (Lamar) Mason, Ranae (Clyde) Stone, and sister-in-law Jeri (Wendell) Winger, and brother-in-law Ralph Jacobson.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral at the Springville Center Street Chapel, 355 East Center Street, Springville, Utah, will be for immediate family only on Saturday, January 16, 2021, 1:00 PM. An immediate family-only viewing will precede the funeral. Interment will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery.
Extended family and friends may view the funeral services live at https://youtu.be/UjY7LZ0eMRA.
Please share a memory of Marian at www.Wheelermortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributing to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Humanitarian Fund or a charity of your choice.
The family expresses their gratitude to Marian's wonderful care-givers: Stacey, Sasha, Janet, and others of Active Home Health and Hospice.