1929 — 2021
Marian passed away in the arms of her loving family Tuesday, July 13, 2021. She was born in Salt Lake City on May 14, 1929 to Frank J. Mullett and Olive Cora Aveson. She was raised in Provo and graduated from Provo High School and BYU.
Herbert Grant Hoover swept her off her feet, marrying for time and eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on August 15, 1950. Together they had three children: Brad (Jana), Korry (deceased), and Lynne Ann (Randy).
Marian loved to square dance, cook for her family, throw memorable parties, and garden. She was a master bridge player, enjoying weekly games with her high school friends.
Marian is survived by son Brad Hoover and daughter Lynne Ann Peterson, sister Maxine Hansen, sister-in-law Joyce Robertson, 8 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
She is undoubtedly met in joyful reunion with husband Herb and son Korry.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 19, 2021, at the Edgemont North Stake Center, 345 East 4525 North, Provo, Utah. Friends may call at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 East Center Street, Sunday, July 18 from 6-8:00 p.m. and at the church Monday from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment is in the Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bergmortuary.com.