1940 — 2020
Marian Kathleen Ream passed away peacefully at her home in St. George, Utah on Sunday July 19, 2020. She was born on March 14, 1940 to Paul and Cleo Nuttall Ream in Glendale, California. While there she won the prettiest baby contest. Her family moved back to Utah where they opened Ream’s grocery store. She loved helping in the family grocery business. She was so young when she started checking that she had to stand on a milk crate to reach the cash register. Attending schools in Provo, Marian graduated from BYU with a degree in Social Work with an emphasis in Gerontology. For a number of years she worked in the Reams Wrangler Shop. She later received her real estate license and worked for Wardley and Ence Realty in St. George. Marian was very kind, generous and had a strong love for service. She participated on the Board of American Indian Services and as a volunteer over registration for the World Senior Games. She served 4 missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: Paris, France, Bern, Switzerland Temple and two Frankfurt, Germany Temple missions. Marian was fluent in French and German and spoke some Spanish, Italian and Portuguese. She loved to travel back to Europe to see many beloved friends. She had many talents but particularly enjoyed harmonizing with her family at family get-togethers.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Daniel Paul Ream. She is survived by her brothers, Robert Ream and Lance Ream as well as nieces and nephews. They will greatly miss her sense of humor, her one of a kind laugh and the twinkle in her eye when she smiled.
We express our appreciation for her caregivers: Lisa Dinsmore, Diane Barlow, Dacia Holm and Sandy Meldrum for their unconditional love and compassionate service to Marian. We also would like to express our gratitude to Advanced Health Care and Susanne Rayburn the hospice nurse.
A private family service will be held at Berg Mortuary. Interment will be at Eastlawn Memorial Hills Cemetery. To send condolences and to view the funeral video following the service, go to her obituary at www.bergmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to American Indian Services.