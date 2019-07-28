1928-2019
Marian Louise Mann Schieve died July 7, 2019, after a six-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Marian died at home in Boerne, Texas. She had lived with Brad and Carla and her grandchildren over the past 17 years.
Born in Provo, Utah, April 8, 1928, she was the sixth of nine children of Ruby Helena Anderson and Oscar William Mann. She married Ernest Clarence Schieve on July 31, 1945, in Independence, California; he died in 1987. Marian is survived by her older sister Carol, younger brother Ron, daughter Carla (Brad) Brimhall, and four grandchildren Isaac (Jamie) and their children Remington and Veronica, Joshua (Allison), Andrew, and Bethany.
A lifelong, active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served in numerous Church callings, particularly in Primary, and at the Provo Temple. She was also a long-time volunteer for the Provo Eldred Senior Center. Marian worked for 35 years for Mountain Bell and over 9 years for LKL Assoc.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 30, at 11 AM at Berg Mortuary, 185 East Center St., Provo, Utah. Marian will be buried in the Provo Cemetery.