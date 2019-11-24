1932-2019
On the morning of November 21, 2019 after a long battle with illness our loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend Marian Wilson passed away. A long awaited welcome home party began in heaven with so many loved ones. Marian Caras Wilson was born June 30th, 1932 the seventh of ten children of Angel and Mary Caras of Benjamin Utah. She spent her early youth and childhood weeding, thinning and hoeing beets on her father’s sugar beet farm. She attended schools in Benjamin,Lake Shore and Spanish Fork. She was blessed with a beautiful singing voice that earned her the lead in the high school operettas. After graduation she took a job at the phone company and soon met the love of her life Sherol Thomas Wilson. The two were soon married and she took on her new and most cherished career, that of mother. Being a mother to four gave her the opportunity to develop her other talents. She taught craft classes, sang with her sisters at firesides, hosted surprise parties for any occasion, served as homeroom mother, chaired band fund raisers, wrote an article weekly for the local paper, served as PTA president more times than she could count, was a gypsy fortune teller at the Halloween nights at school and still had time to put dinner on the table. She was the first adult advisor to the youth who started the Payson Community Theater and served in this capacity for five years. She even took a part or two in the shows. Her greatest pride was in the four children that she and Sherol raised together. She also took a real sense of pride in her home and her rose garden.
She is survived by her daughter Nancy (Kenneth) Head of Washington Utah, Bart (Teresa) Wilson of Payson, Susan (Curt) Lester of Payson, 10 grandchildren, three great grandchildren, her husband of almost 66 years and two younger siblings. She was preceded in death by a son Billy Wilson, both her parents and seven of her siblings. We take great comfort in the fact that she is having a long awaited reunion with them even as we begin to miss her here.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Canyon Hospice, especially Tom, Brianna, Bailey, Dawn Jones, Mary Louise and Amanda to name a few. WE also want to recognize the young people of the Treasured moments company for their service to our mother as well as dad. We could not have done any of this without the help and continued support of our many extended family, Aunt Elayne, and our West Mountain Fourth Ward family.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the West Mountain 4th Ward Church, 5237 West 10400 South, Payson. A viewing will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 6 — 8 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson. An additional viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the West Mountain 4th Ward Church. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery.
