1972-2019
Marianne Liddle, 47, of Pleasant Grove, Utah, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, following a long illness. Funeral Services for Marianne will be held Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1222 Nathaniel Dr., Pleasant Grove. Viewings will be held at the Church on Tuesday Sept.10, 6:30-8:30 p.m. and Wednesday Sept.11, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. The family thanks Utah Valley Mortuary, 1966 West 700 North, Lindon, for services rendered. Thanks also to Cascades at Orchard Park, Orem, and Envision Hospice for their loving care during her last illness. Condolences may be expressed at www.uvfuneral.com.