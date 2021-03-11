May 28, 1944 — March 8, 2021
Marie Ann (Rozenboom) Sharon, age 76 passed due to cancer on March 8, 2021.
Marie was born on the 28th of May, 1944, in Detroit, Michigan, to Edward Rozenboom and Leonore Beatrice (Genske) Rozenboom. She graduated from Maine West High School in Des Plaines, Illinois, in 1962 and then moved back to the Detroit area where she worked as a computer programmer and systems analyst for Winkelman’s department stores. She was one of the only women working in this field at that time.
She met her husband, Brian Sharon, and they married May 25th, 1968. After a few years, they relocated to Marshfield, Wisconsin. Together they had 5 children. They built their family home in Marshfield on 20 acres of land in the country and lived there for almost twenty years. In 1995, they relocated to American Fork, UT, where they lived for 25 years. Most recently, they moved to South Weber, UT.
Education was always important to Marie. When she was in her 50s, she returned to school and earned her Associates Degree from the University of Wisconsin. Upon moving to Utah, she earned her Real Estate license and worked as a realtor and a broker in Utah County and beyond. She hosted her own real estate radio show for several years and served as President on the Utah County Women’s Council Of Realtors.
Marie was very involved in the arts. She loved to sing and perform in plays. She was always actively involved in community theater, and served on the American Fork Arts Council. She enjoyed writing music, and wrote and produced her own music CD, Amalia’s Visit, an account of the women who she envisioned would have been present at the time of Jesus Christ’s birth. Marie was an artist and loved drawing, sewing clothes and making things. She could make something beautiful out of something someone else would not have seen value in.
Marie dedicated her life to her family and her faith. She excelled at propping up members of her family and supporting them through the many passions and difficulties of their lives and made it a priority to assist others whenever she could. She will be dearly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Marie was predeceased by her mother and father, and brother, Howard. She is survived by her husband, Brian, and her children: Ted (51), Maria (46), Joe (42), Beth (40) and Jenny (34) and 24 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday 3/13/2021 @ 1:00 p.m. at her LDS chapel at 1401 East South Weber Drive, South Weber, Utah. Viewing will be held the same day at 12:00 noon. A livestream of the services will be on Marie’s Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Red Cross in Marie’s name.