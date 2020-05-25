1932-2020
Marie DeRoest, 88, of Orem, UT passed away on the evening of Thursday, May 21 in her home surrounded by her family. Marie was born on April 9, 1932 in Portland, OR. She was raised in Sumpter, OR by her loving parents Laurence and Emma Graves. She married the love of her life, Joe DeRoest, on March 26, 1948. They were married for 63 years and had 4 children, Elena, Marcel, Joel, and JoDell. They lived in Baker, OR for 13 years and relocated to Orem, UT in 1961.
She accomplished many things in her life but her most important calling in life was that of a mother. She especially loved spending time and supporting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always showed unconditional love and support to those around her.
She was preceded in death by Joseph DeRoest (husband), Laurence and Emma Graves (parents), Dorothy Herbert (sister), Larry Graves (brother), Joey Renner (grandson), Jake DeRoest (grandson), Mackenzie Cotant (great -granddaughter), and Cruz Rehrer (great-grandson). She was survived by her children Elena (Ron Snow), Marcel DeRoest (Edna), Joel DeRoest, JoDell Olsen, her sisters Pat Barker and Sandy Neill, 18 grandchildren, and 36 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home 646 East 800 North, Orem, UT on Wednesday May 27, 2020 from 9:00am-10:00am followed by a graveside service at the Orem City Cemetery at 10:30 am.