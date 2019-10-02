Marilee Mitchell Mahana

1950-2019
Marilee Mahana 69, of Vidor died September 28th, 2019 at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. A native of Provo, Utah, she was a longtime resident of Vidor. Marilee was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Vidor. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education. Marilee spent her time with family and enjoying music. Visitation will begin at 6:00 pm Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Vidor with burial to follow at Williamson Cemetery in Vidor. Marilee was preceded in death by her son Aaron A. Mahana, parents Karl J. and Mary Beth Mitchell. She is survived by her husband of 45 years Alvin Mahana of Vidor, TX, sons Quinn A. Mahana of Groves, TX and Nathan D. Mahana of Vidor, TX, daughter Jennifer Reynolds of Little Elm, TX, brothers Steve Mitchell and Clark Mitchell both of Orem, UT, Bob Mitchell of Springville, UT, Tom Mitchell of Provo, UT, sister JoAnn Zaremba of Lehi, UT and 4 grandchildren.