1932-2019
Marilyn Ault Pratt, 87, of American Fork, Utah, passed away peacefully October 16, 2019 at the American Fork Hospital. She was born March 9, 1932 in American Fork, Utah, daughter of Clyde Henry and Pearl Pierce Ault. Married Weston V. Pratt Jr. June 22, 1951 in American Fork.
Marilyn worked for 21 as a correctional officer at the Utah State Prison and provided service for 16 years at the Utah State Developmental Center, a total of 37 years employment for the State of Utah. She loved crocheting, camping and shopping for hours. She was a member of the LDS Church, the Utah Peace Officer’s Association and the wives auxiliary. Survived by sons, David E. and Randall (Samkol) both of American Fork; brother-in-law Ralph D. (Geri) Pratt; 11 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and other cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Weston V. Jr.; father, Clyde and mother, Pearl; sisters and their husbands Doris (and Fuad) Dajany and Myrna (and David L.) Adamson; brother-in-law Glen A. (Bonnie) Pratt and several beloved family members. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Wing Mortuary Chapel, 118 E. Main, Lehi, where friends may call Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday one hour prior to services. Interment will be in the American Fork City Cemetery. Online guest book at wingmortuary.com.