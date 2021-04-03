Marilyn Kay Knudsen
1953 - 2021
Marilyn Kay Johnson Knudsen, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on April 1, 2021.
Born on November 10, 1953 in Montebello, California to Richard Walter and Nola Roberts Johnson.
Marilyn was a talented artist who loved planning, creating and completing art projects. She was an avid Star Trek Fan and loved science fiction. Marilyn loved adventures and going to new places especially being outdoors, walking and had fond memories of California and the beaches. Marilyn was an avid reader who loved to go to her local library to find new treasures to read. She would often learn of a new interesting subject and would plan a trip to the library to find a book about it.
Marilyn loved the show "the Mystery of Oak Island" (Let's hope they find the treasure soon). She loved Man from U.N.C.L.E and especially David McCallum.
While attending Ricks College she met and married Gunnar Hendrik Moller-Knudsen. Together they had 6 children, and later they were divorced. Marilyn was a homemaker for the early years of her children's lives. She then went to work for McDonalds for 15 years before moving over to Walmart for another 16 years when she was finally able to retire. Marilyn was good with people and always made friends in her different roles.
Marilyn always looked forward to family get togethers and loved the yearly "Park City trip" with her children and grandchildren. Especially the FOOD.
Marilyn leaves behind 3 daughters and 2 sons, Kiersten Kay (Jacob) Bushman, Janna Evelyn (Joshua) Vincent, Richard Niels (Ashley) Moller-Knudsen, Renee Sybil Wilkins, and Scott Kristopher Harold (Yulia) Moller-Knudsen. 17 grandchildren, and her only brother Randell (Orianna) Johnson. Marilyn was preceded in death by her eldest daughter Tiffany Denise Moller Knudsen, parents Richard and Nola Johnson.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, April 3 2021, 10:00 a.m. at the Price Third Ward Chapel, (303 West 500 South) Price, Utah. Services may be viewed online at mitchellfuneralhome.net by clicking on Marilyn's obituary. Interment will be at the Provo East Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price.