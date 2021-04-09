Marilyn Openshaw Chapman
1929 - 2021
Marilyn Openshaw Chapman, 91, of Provo, passed beyond this mortal existence March 31, 2021. Born September 16, 1929 to parents Frank M. and Margaret Sheppard Openshaw in Salt Lake City, Utah.
She attended East High School and graduated from University of Utah.
While singing at the Tabernacle in Salt Lake, she met the love of her life, Eugene H. Chapman. Marilyn and Gene married in the Salt Lake City Temple on August 19, 1949.
After living in Salt Lake City, Seattle, Japan and New Mexico; the family moved to Provo, Utah; where Marilyn and Gene raised their family. During her 63 years in Provo, Marilyn was actively involved in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints serving in such capacities as: Sports Director for Sharon East Stake, Cub Scout Den Leader, Homemaking Leader, Primary Counselor, and many more positions in Pleasant View 1st Ward. She also served in civic organizations including: Utah Valley Care and Training School, President of Phile Nada, President of the Utah County Medical Auxiliary, President of the Squaw Peak East Company of the Utah Daughter of the Pioneers, and as a Youth Advisor for Utah Jr. Quarter Horse Association.
Marilyn pursued many hobbies and interests with a passion including being a member of the Doll Club for several decades, creating her own doll and antique toy museum, winning numerous writing awards as a member of the National League of Pen Woman, multiple photography awards, anything to do with horses, and traveling the world. She especially enjoyed spending time at Bear Lake and Carlsbad, California. Gene and Marilyn lived and worked in Saudi Arabia for several years, where she worked as a newspaper writer for the Saudi Gazette & Arab News.
She will be remembered for how much she loved her family, sharing her love of live with all, and teaching us to live each moment to the fullest.
Marilyn is survived by her five children and their families: Cheryl (Evrett) Benton of Park City, Bruce (Ceri) Chapman of Orem, Brad Chapman (Jennifer Georgia) of Provo, Bryan (Nancy) Chapman of Sandy, and Gina (Joe) Olsen of Spanish Fork, and foster daughter Margie Upshaw Dobson of Mapleton; 27 grandchildren, and 51 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Gene, two sisters (Fae and Peg), foster daughter Roberta LaRose Tso, and foster granddaughter Karen Tso.
We extend our deepest gratitude for the compassionate care provided by Encompass Health and Jamestown Assisted Living, with special thanks to Sara Vaitohi and Beverly Leavitt.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon, April 12th at Pleasant View 1st Ward, 650 East Stadium Avenue, Provo, Utah.
Friends may call at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary of Orem, 495 S State Street, on Sunday, April 11th from 6-8:00 pm and/or at the Pleasant View First Ward meeting house, prior to the funeral on Monday morning from 10:30 -11:45 am. Interment will be at the Lehi City Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at www.sundbergolpinmortuary.com, where information about attending her funeral via Zoom can also be found.