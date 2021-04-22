Marilyn Thorpe Harris
Marilyn Thorpe Harris, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, April 18, 2021. She lived a vibrant and happy life and passed away from natural causes.
Marilyn was born August 2, 1938 in Springville, UT to Blaine Fullmer Thorpe and Edna Starr Thorpe. She married Robert Edgar Harris of Provo, UT on February 5, 1957 in Tacoma, Washington. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake City, Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She is a devoted disciple of Jesus Christ and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her greatest desire is sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Blaine & Edna; two brothers: Wayne and Allen; 3 children: Lisa, Nathan and Kirt. She is survived by her husband: Robert E. Harris; 5 children: Stuart Harris, Linn Martin, Caren Riddel, Sara Cameron, and Weston Harris; 36 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
