Marilyn Vacher Christensen
Marilyn Vacher Christensen, 90, of American Fork, Utah passed away peacefully at her home of 71 years surrounded by her children. Born October 15, 1930 in Provo, Utah the daughter of Leon T. Vacher and Reva Peck. She married Sherman Hans Christensen September 2, 1949 in American Fork and their marriage was later solemnized in the Provo Temple March 8, 1980. Sherman preceded her in death August 19, 2005. Marilyn loved her family and truly loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a longtime member of the Jr. Arlitra club and served in the Jaycees with her husband. Marilyn was an avid traveler and loved hunting and fishing with family enjoying her time in the Uintas and their winter home in St. George. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. Marilyn was loved by all who knew her. Survivors include her children: Lynn (Valeria) Christensen, Karen (Doyle) Batty, Kaye (Bern) Houston, Kimberly (Michael) East, and daughter-in-law Marianne Christensen, 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, siblings, Lee Vacher, Dan E (Gladys) Vacher, and Candace Rhoades. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son Lane. Funeral services will be held Friday December 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the American Fork 27th Ward, 165 North 350 West. To attend the viewing use the signup genius on the andersonmortuary.com obituary. Viewing will be held from 11:30am-12:45pm prior to the services at the church. Interment in the American Fork cemetery. See Marilyn's obituary at andersonmortaury.com for the signup and zoom links.