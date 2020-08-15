Marion Thomas Jeffery
1953 - 2020
Marion Thomas Jeffery was born on June 25, 1953, in Delta, Utah. He passed away peacefully as the result of renal failure at the home of his brother, Steven and Susan Jeffery, in Orem, Utah in the early hours of Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the age of 67. Marion was the seventh boy born to Irvin Wilbur and Maurine Hacking Jeffery. Marion was remembered most by his neighbors for riding his horse, Pal, through the streets of Delta, where he grew up. Later, when his parents passed away in the fall of 1979, he came to live with Steven and Sue Jeffery where he lived the next forty years. During that time the Jeffery family moved to Utah County, living in American Fork, Lehi, White Hills and eventually in Orem, Utah.
He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a ward missionary in the the White Hills Ward for over two years. He was known for his unconditional love for everybody, no matter who. All enjoyed Marion's kind and loving spirit. Marion was loved by all and will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him and associated with him. We send gratitude to the Orem Rehab Center and Covington Village facilities who aided in Marion's care and offered kind and tender service.
Marion was preceded in death by his parents: Irvin and Maurine; brothers: Lorenzo, Bruce, Milton, and Lester. Survived by brothers: Wydell (Carol) Jeffery, Payson; Keith (Doreen) Jeffery, Sunset; and Steven (Sue) Jeffery, Orem. He was raised as a brother by his niece and nephews: Tyler, Nancy, Kyle and Kevin Jeffery. Marion was a beloved and loving uncle and great uncle to all his nieces and nephews. He will provide a lasting memory for countless family members and ward members who had association with him. He offered love for all he met and knew. He will be dearly missed.
Funeral: Monday, August 17, 1:00 pm, at Nickle Mortuary, 190 S Center St, Delta. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. Burial in the Delta City Cemetery. Online condolences and a link to the video recording of the service are available at www.nicklemortuary.com.