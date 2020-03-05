1934-2020
Marjorie Ida Spencer Larson of Saratoga Springs Utah was reunited with her parents, sisters and Lord and Savior peacefully on Sunday March 1, 2020. She was the first-born child to Orien Andrew and Viola Ida {Madsen} Spencer on October 6, 1934 in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. She was the first of seven children.
Marjorie spent her younger years in Indianola, Lindon, Springville, and Lehi, where she graduated from Lehi High School and Seminary. She enjoyed riding horses and was very accomplished. She reigned as Queen in many Utah areas. She also enjoyed basketball and an appearance in a school play or two.
She worked for Geneva Steel, and at that time met and married Wayne Milton Smith in Carson City, Nevada. They welcomed Gene, Karen, and Sunny to their little family and spent time in Nevada, and Oregon. Marjorie and her 3 children returned to Utah and she settled in to raise them on her own.
On September 9, 1983 she married William Ellis Larson in Evanston, Wyoming and the two settled in Springville Utah. Marjorie and Bill spent 21 happy years in Springville and then in 2004 they moved to Saratoga Springs. They enjoyed many trips and loved traveling together.
Marjorie is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters Carma Swain and Loraine Healey. She is survived by her loving husband Bill, 4 brothers, Blake {Ann} Spencer of Lindon Utah, Clark Spencer of Sundland Park, New Mexico, Stephen {Joan} Spencer of American Fork Utah, Michael {Pam} Spencer of Salem Utah, one son Gene {Pam} Smith of Orem Utah, Karen Smith of Brigham City Utah, Sunny {Kevin} Brinkerhoff of Montezuma Kansas, Karry Barlow of Provo Utah, and Kelly {Billy} Daniels of Lavon Texas, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday March 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel at 355 East Center Street in Springville, Utah. A viewing for friends and family will be held Friday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and from 10:00-10:45 am Saturday morning at the Church. Burial will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery.