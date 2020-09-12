Mark Alan Evans
1962 - 2020
An obit 10 weeks late would appeal to Mark Alan Evans's love of the absurd. Technical difficulties are resolved so here are links to funeral talks. Mark died June 27, 2020 after a 28-month heroic battle with pancreatic cancer. His wife Nadine, children Rich (Jessica) Millar, James (Britny), Tanya (Jack) Treseler, Daniel, Ben & Nadia, grandkids, siblings and all the family miss him horribly. Kids' Memories: https://youtu.be/X3qxJRfv7-Q. Mark's older brother: https://youtu.be/v8QexUMNdns and a fun tribute: https://www.utahvalleyfuneral.com/obituaries/Mark-Evans-10/#!/Obituary