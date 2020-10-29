Mark Allen Nelson
Mark Allen Nelson, 89, passed away October 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Deloris Smith Nelson; his children: Jolene Nelson, Kenneth Nelson, Diane (Roger) Jones, Kurtis (RaeAnn) Nelson, eight grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.
Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, October 30, 2020 from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., at the River Bottom Chapel located at 3477 East River Bottom Road, Spanish Fork followed by a funeral service, at 1:00 p.m., also at the church. Condolences may be sent to family at: www.walkermemorials.com