1961-2020
Mark Edward Faucher, 58, passed away on February 8, 2020, at his home in Orem, Utah, surrounded by his family. This is an immense loss for those who knew him and an even greater loss for those who never had the privilege.
Mark’s greatest attribute is that he knew how to love.
Mark loved his wife of nearly 36 years, Tammy. She was the one and only love of his life. Together they enjoyed camping, hiking, boating, kayaking, traveling and so much more. They visited Lake Powell, Alaska, Moab, Amsterdam and many more places in just the past few months. Mark delighted in building Tammy charming birdhouses, cooking her delicious gourmet meals, and surprising her with love notes and flowers.
Mark loved being a dad and loved his children more than anything and was so proud of each of them. He shared many wonderful times with Shawn, loved his wife Jadi and was so happy when they made him a grandfather with the birth of Cora. Mark and Tammy spent a lot of time with Shawn and his family, doing simple things like meeting them at the park to exciting things, like spending the day exploring Sand Hollow with Shawn. Over the years, Mark loved watching Rachel (who preceded him in death) dance, and later, to hear about all her hiking and climbing adventures. Rachel even talked Mark and Tammy into hiking Angel’s Landing, quite an exhilarating accomplishment.
Mark loved his family, he always remembered to call on birthdays, spent many vacations with his parents and siblings, snowmobiling, hiking, fishing and going to the beach, and had a great time hosting his annual family Christmas celebration. He always got the biggest tree he could find, helped Tammy plan delightful meals and games and then tried to win everyone’s money playing poker.
Mark loved his friends. He had old friends from Riverside, California, where he grew up, and new friends from his home of 33 years, Utah. If you knew Mark when he was at La Sierra High School, “yes”, he was still the crazy prankster he was then, if you were Mark’s neighbor, you know that he was always ready to drop everything and lend a hand if needed. Mark was always so thoughtful, but also always so much fun. Mark had such a warm and inviting personality, it seems like everyone who met him, loved him.
Mark was very fortunate, he loved his work. After years of being a plumber, and a foray into wood flooring, he got his general contractors license and started S & R Construction. There, he and Tammy worked together to build many beautiful custom homes. Mark loved the process, from searching for land to photographing the finished project.
Mark loved meeting people and making new friends, and he did so everywhere he went. He battled lung cancer for the last five years, and during that time he continued to make friends, including with the wonderful doctors and nurses who helped him through his final days.
Mark loved to make people laugh, and did so until the very end, his attempt to help us with our grief.
Mark loved life. In addition to family and friends, Mark left behind a big Chevy truck, a nice boat, skis and wake boards, fishing rods and hiking boots, a nice collection of recipes, a beautiful garden and an awe inspiring number of photos which chronicle his love of everything outdoors and in. These items are just an example of his amazing ability to balance family, work and fun. He really knew how to have a good time.
Although Mark left us far too soon, he sure packed a lot of living into the time he had. In life, Mark always made us smile, now, every time we recall a funny story about something Mark did, he will make us smile again.
Mark will be missed every single day. We love you Mark.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Avenue, Provo, UT. There will be a visitation from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services.