Mark Lewis Rigtrup
Mark Lewis Rigtrup, 81, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Springville, Utah. He was born on December 10, 1939, in Springville, Utah, to Reed Lewis Rigtrup and Rowena Hutchings. He was married to Deanna Peay, followed by Nadra Ziegenbusch, JoAnne Harrington, and finally Verona Newby. Nedra, JoAnne, and Verona, all preceded him in death.
Mark was a photographer. He worked in photography in all capacities throughout his life. From simply developing film at a photo counter, to becoming Chief Photographer for the Daily Herald. Even after multiple debilitating accidents took him away from this career path, he was still continuously seen with a camera in his hand.
Mark was incredibly proud of his family. His wallet, day planner, and workspace were always filled with photos of his children. In addition to his family and photography, his other loves included working in the yard, classic television shows, and snacking on Pepsi and potato chips. Mark was also a huge fan of Star Trek.
Mark was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and spent many hours serving at the Provo LDS Temple and the Bishops Storehouse, along with many other church callings throughout his life.
Mark is survived by his children and one stepchild: James (Lois) Rigtrup, Lara Horrocks, Traci (Andrew) Bird, Jessica (Michael) Erickson; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Michael Reed Rigtrup.
Funeral services will be held Monday, June 14, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS chapel located at 878 West Center, Springville. A viewing for family and friends will be held on the prior evening, Sunday June 13th, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 East 200 South, Springville, and again just prior to the service from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the chapel. Burial will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery.