1957 — 2020
Mark Otis Hamilton, most beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020. He was 62 years old. He was born in Provo, Utah on May 16, 1957 and was a most loved son of Otis and Belva Hamilton.
Mark was truly one of the good guys in this world. He was admired for his kindness, intelligence, compassion and creativity. However, the thing we will treasure most about Mark is his sense of humor. He had the ability to bring laughter and joy to any situation, and his smile radiated that joy. Mark brought much happiness to so many.
Mark grew up in Edgemont (Provo), Utah. He graduated from Orem High School, and then got a degree in Electrical Engineering from Weber State University. He lived in Springville, Utah most of his adult life. He loved his little city, his home, and the place he raised his three sons. Mark worked for Springville City for the duration of his career.
Mark is survived by 2 sons, Casey (wife, Haley) Hamilton, Brady Hamilton, grandchildren, and siblings, LaDawn (Craig) Godwin, Randy (Kelly) Hamilton, Marilyn (Scott) Berryessa, and his love and best friend, Charlotte Evans Waters. Preceded in death by his son, Skylar Hamilton, and parents, Otis and Belva Hamilton. He is so loved and will be greatly missed.
A small graveside service will be held for immediate family in the Springville Historic Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
