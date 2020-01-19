1940-2020
Mark W. Johnson, 79, of American Fork, passed away unexpectedly in Lehi, Utah on January 16, 2020. Born May 30, 1940 the son of Melvin Reever and Emma Eliza Strasburg Johnson. He married Louise Ida Olsen March 30, 1961 in Ely, NV she preceded him in death July 6, 2019. Mark loved cars. He worked as a mechanic his whole life. He was known for both restoring antique cars and helping many with their restorations. He loved spending time at car shows and made many friends there. Survivors include his siblings, Dennis (Marie) Johnson, Mary McDaniel, David (Janet) Johnson, sister-in-law, Carol Christensen and brother-in-law Richard Olsen and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceded in death by his wife, two sons Corey and Kevin, his parents and a brother Stephen (Pete). Funeral services will be held Wednesday January 22, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Anderson & Sons Mortuary Chapel, 49 East 100 North, American Fork. A viewing will be held at the mortuary Tuesday from 6 to 8 pm and Wednesday from 9:45 to 10:45 am prior to the services. Burial in the American Fork Cemetery. Please share a memory at www.andersonmortuary.com.