Marley-Rei Ke 'alohilani Kisa Maliehawanamaiku'upu'uwai K Tarango
2007 - 2020
Marley-Rei Ke'alohilani Kisa Maliehawanamaiku'upu'uwai Kekauoha Tarango was born on August 15, 2007 to parents Robyn and Robert Tarango. She died at the young age of 12 on August 10, 2020, in Goshen, Utah. She is survived by her siblings Emery-Lei (sister), brothers Kalani-Rob and Haukea-Nanu, grandmothers Misayo Kekauoha and Dora Tarango. She is received by grandfathers Wesley Kekauoha and Robert Tarango.
Marley-Rei was a bubbly, sweet, and loving daughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend. She loved being active whether it be dancing, playing volleyball, soccer, softball, basketball, running track, horseback riding and hanging with her friends. She loved Goshen so much that she wanted to be a cowgirl so bad. She gave love to everyone she came in contact with and always had a smile on her face. Although her time here on earth was short, she touched so many lives and was loved deeply by all who had the opportunity to meet her.
A family viewing will be held on Tuesday August 18th from 5:30-6pm, with a public viewing from 6pm-8pm at the Goshen Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11am at the Goshen Cemetery located at 10500 W. 15800 S. St., Goshen, Utah. We will be following local safety guidelines, please remember to wear a mask and social distance. Mahalo! In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to https://gf.me/u/ypsxxh. Share condolences at http://www.brownfamilymortuary.com.