1942-2019
Marlyn Jensen, 77, entered eternal life on December 23, 2019.
Her spirit is carried on by her seven children, 23 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren with two more coming by the end of December, and five surviving siblings.
She was great, amazing, awesome woman, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and great-grandmother born on October 16, 1942, daughter of the late Grover C Cochran and Granny (Alyce Boyce) Cochran. She leaves behind a very dysfunctional family that she was very proud of.
She will be sorely missed and is survived by her brothers Gary Cochran, Robert Cochran, Kent Cochran, Kirby Cochran and sister Wendy Barr. Her children: Kimberly Jensen-Buetler (Marcel) Bimberly Jensen. Jenay Jensen-Johnson (Darren) Dirk C Jensen (Amy), GayNell Jensen-Staggs (Troy), Heidi Jensen Kirby-Nies (John) and Blair C Jensen (Michae).
She wanted make sure we thanked Lone Peak Dialysis Center and Pointe Meadows Rehabilitation.
Viewing and funeral services will be held at the American Fork Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Building, 455 East 300 North, American Fork: viewings Friday December 27 6-8 pm Saturday 11:30 am-12:30 pm, funeral 1:00 pm. View the full obituary at www.walkersanderson.com.