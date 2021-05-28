Marshall "Scott" Worwood
Marshall "Scott" Worwood, 73, passed away on May 27, 2021 in Spanish Fork, Utah surrounded by his family after battling several health issues for years.
He was born to Edward William and Myrle Juanita Worwood on November 19, 1947 in Payson, Utah. He married Cynthia Sue on March 10, 1992 and they were sealed in the Manti LDS Temple. Together they raised 12 children: Devonny (Jon) Miskin, Jeffery (Mindi), Tavonny (Jon) Phillips, Mindi (Jeffery) Worwood, Jennifer (Travis) Jones, William (Karen) Bates, Melody (Lancer) Scott, Nita (Brigham) Andrew, Richard Olsen, Katrissa, Dustin (Yanely) Olsen, Austin (Browyn).
He loved every minute he had with his family and spent those moments camping, fishing, traveling and most important taking every chance to make us laugh.
He retired from the United States Army after serving faithfully and honorably for 26 years.'
He always provided for his family, working in several fields over the years and at times working two jobs.
Though he kept busy with work, he never passed up the opportunity to share his talents through service.
Handyman - working small projects to constructing most of a previous family home. Mechanic - fixing and maintaining vehicles. Music - he loved to sing and play the guitar. Art - he had an amazing talent in drawing and inventing beautiful work to be displayed in the home.
He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served in many callings including serving a mission to the amazing people in Canada.
He is survived by his sister Tammie Howard, and brothers Martin, Tony and Skip, 42 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his former wife Karlene and his parents and grandson Brandon.
On June 1, there will be a viewing held at 9:30 to 10:45 am, followed by services at 11:00. This will be held at the Spanish Fork 17th Ward building located at 1552 E 750 S. in Spanish Fork, Utah.
