Martha Ivy Nelson Buckwalter

1941-2020
On February 13th 2020 our loving mother, Grandmother, and Great grandmother was called home, with her family at her bedside. Martha was at the Parkway Care Center.
Martha was born January 30th 1941 on the East bench of Provo Ut. To Farrell and Ivadell Nelson. Martha married the love of her life Lee Edwin Buckwalter on March 16th 1957 they were later sealed in the Provo temple on Oct 26th 1985. They were blessed with 8 children. Martha is survived by seven children Cindy (Mark) Sawyer, Kathy (Cotton) Holland, Vickie (Tom) Walk, Jamie Clark, Lee (Myndi) Buckwalter, Heidi (Russell) Peterson, Penny (Larry) Metcalf, Son in Law Dean Bowers, sister Donna Woodward.
Also 28 grand children, 52 great grand children, and 2 great great grand children.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lee Edwin Buckwalter, daughter Marcy Bowers, and son in law Cory Clark, grandson Christopher Buckwalter, parents Farrell and Ivadell Nelson. Sisters LaJean Manning and Julia Olsen, and Brother John Nelson.
Viewing will be held Friday, February 21st from 7 to 9 pm at the Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. Memorial Services will be Saturday, February 22nd at 11 am at the Mountain View 9th Ward, 75 South 600 East, Payson Utah. There will be a viewing from 10 to 10:45 am prior to services. Interment will be in the Payson city Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah. Condolences may be sent to www.walkermemorials.com.