Marv Dalton

1940-2019
Marv was born to Arvin and Beulah (Williams) Dalton in Denver, Colorado on June 25, 1940. Marv was the fourth of six children. The family moved to Utah and in 1958, Marv enlisted in the Navy. March 31, 1961 Marv was honorably discharged.
In 2000, Marv suffered a stroke and recently it began to take a toll on him and on Thursday, September 12, 2019, Marv decided it was time to join his parents, son, a brother and sister in Heaven and no longer will he be in pain.
Marv’s life will be celebrated Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm and will be held at the Springville Presbyterian Church, 245 S 200 E, Springville, UT 84663.