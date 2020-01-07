1957-2020
Marva Hone Woodruff, adored wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on January 4, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. Marva was born on August 17th, 1957 in Provo, Utah.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Sego Lilly Church, 880 N. 700 E. Lehi, Utah. A viewing will be held at Wing Mortuary, 118 E Main St, Lehi, UT on Thursday, January 09, 2020 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Additional viewing at location of service on January 10, 2020 from 12:00 pm – 12:45 pm. Interment will be at the Lehi Cemetery.
Full obituary located at https://www.wingmortuary.com/obits