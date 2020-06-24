Marvin Hanson Stewart

1927 — 2020
Marvin H. Stewart, 92, of Spanish Fork, passed on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in his home surrounded by family, after enduring a long illness with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. He chose the time to pass while family was enjoying being with each other. He was born August 4, 1927, as one of two children of Phillip and Sara Belle Stewart, Springville, Utah.
Dad impressively endured his physical challenges with a great deal of grace and, at times, with humor and a laugh — “Why can’t I remember where the milk is at!?” Comments by many medical professionals referred to him as a wonderful patient with an ability to endure and have an endearing and warm, congenial response when they were caring for him. His love of people showed up throughout his insurance business career, with his farming friends, and in just being a good neighbor. Dad traveled yet preferred to stay close to home and tend to farming — his own and others. He ran Central Utah Insurance Agency for 35 years, earning admiration from his peers statewide for his sharp business sense, his fair practices, and the respect of his many customers. Dad’s employees loved working for him. He encouraged and coached them, provided a great place to work, and they enjoyed (endured) his boundless talent for teasing.
Dad spent his first 6 years in Springville where his father was a “switchman” for Utah Railway. His father died from scarlet fever, which precipitated a move to Spanish Fork to live with maternal family. He attended Spanish Fork schools, entering the Navy soon after graduation. Upon an honorable discharge from the Navy, Dad enrolled at Brigham Young University, obtaining his bachelor’s degree. He was employed with Central Utah Insurance Agency rising to the position of President and helping it to grow through the central, eastern, and southern parts of Utah. He retired in 1989, and took up farming which was his passion, especially helping other farmers with their operations.
Dad was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Many individuals noted Dad for his regular, consistent, and dedicated home teaching.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Stewart; a daughter, Cheryl Stewart; parents, Phillip and Sara Belle Stewart. He is survived by his other children: Brent (Beverly) of St. Louis; daughter, Allison (Jamie) Smoot of Salt Lake City; and John (Teresa) of Spanish Fork; grandchildren: Craig, Emma, Carmin, Sydney, Evan, Spencer, Phillip, Dempsey, and Sami; and great-grandchildren, Owen and Alec.
The family would like to thank Dr. Gary Garner of IHC; and Bonnie Ballard, Cami Jensen, Burt Rowley, and Rosalind Hilkey of iCare Hospice. Prior to hospice, Aspen Care was in attendance for the past several years supporting Dad. Lola, a special friend, spent many hours caring for him as well. A special thanks to Walker Funeral Home for their assistance.
Visitation will be held at Walker Funeral Home,187 S. Main Street, in Spanish Fork, on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Springville Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. Condolences may be sent online to www.walkermemorials.com.
In lieu of flowers, please donate anonymously to someone in need, or to your favorite charity.