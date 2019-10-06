1928-2019
Former BYU Professor, Marvin N. Nelson died peacefully on October 2, 2019. He was born November 10, 1928 in Provo, Utah to Andrew and Ellen Nelson.
He married Renee C. Nelson on January 26, 1951 in the Salt Lake Temple, while both were attending BYU. He joined the Air Force and his Utah National Guard Squadron was stationed in Kansas during the Korean War. He ended his military service with the rank of major.
Marvin enjoyed his retirement years spending time with his family, traveling, and working in his yard. His family includes: Vincent (Karen); Kline (Marina); Nate (Wendie); Gavin (Linda); and Jordan, along with 15 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Renee, granddaughter Alexis, and three brothers Milton, Ivan, and Lynn.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at East Lawn Memorial Hills Cemetery (4800 N 650 E, Provo). Family and friends are invited to attend. To express condolences www.NelsonMortuary.com.