Marvin Oberg

1931-2020
Marvin Theo Oberg, 88, life-long resident of Genola, Utah passed away peacefully surrounded by his family February 11, 2020 in the home he was born in.
He was the son of Harold and Elsie Asay Oberg. He married Joan Bigler October 7, 1950. They are the proud parents of five children, Pam (Shirl) Christensen, Jan Oberg, Trudy (Rick) Steele, Holly (Dale) Beckstrom, and Troy (Shannon) Oberg, 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.
Marvin lived an amazing life, never having a bad day. He knew and loved everyone, to know him is to love him. Dad was a generous, gentle soul. He never had an enemy, and helped everyone in need. His entire life was dedicated to family and farming. He never gave up.
He will be dearly missed by all.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 15th from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon at the Genola LDS Church, 50 N Main Street. Graveside services will follow at 1:00 pm at the Genola Cemetery. Share condolences at www.brownfamilymortuary.com.