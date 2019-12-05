1939-2019
Mary Christopherson Walton Michaelis passed away peacefully after a fight with cancer in Layton, UT, on November 30, 2019.
Mary was born in Provo, UT, on December 22, 1939, to Merrill Deloy and “Lucile” Lucy Martha (Weenig) Christopherson. She was raised in Provo, UT. She graduated from Provo High School and attended BYU. Mary married Conrad Farnsworth Walton on August 25, 1960, in the Salt Lake Temple. They later divorced. She then married Max Corbett Michaelis on February 5, 1976, in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they built StyleCraft Picture Frames and Wall Décor and worked together for 25 years. After selling the company, they had the privilege of serving two missions together and serving in the Jordan River Temple.
She had a great love for the Gospel of Jesus Christ and devoted her life to serving in many positions within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, reading, traveling, music, and gardening.
Mary is survived by her husband, Max; children Richard Tingey (Carol) Michaelis, Blaine Max (Heidi) Michaelis, James Ralph Michaelis, Neil Alma (Cami) Michaelis, Patricia Michaelis (Brent) Boswell, Deborah Ann Walton (Keith) Quigley, David Conrad (Sarah) Walton, James Robert (Carla) Walton, and Mark Christian (Amanda) Michaelis; brothers Merrill Kent (Diana) Christopherson and Robert John (Lynda) Christopherson; sister, Ann Elizabeth (James) Calder; 32 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents and son, Conrad Farnsworth Walton, Jr.
Services will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the River Ridge 8th Ward located at 1409 W Shields Lane, South Jordan, UT. The family will meet with friends on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 4 to 6 PM and on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the church. Interment will follow at the Provo City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the General Missionary Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or the Huntsman Cancer Institute. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.