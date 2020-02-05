1931-2020
Mary Colleen Connelly Barbakos, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020 at the age of 89.
Colleen was born on January 18, 1931 to Ramsey Duncan Connelly and Anna Elizabeth Anderson Connelly in a log cabin in Levan, Utah. It was across the street from her grandmother’s house and store and as mom grew older, she loved to help her in the store.
Mom was the 5th child born out of 5 boys and 2 girls and lived in Levan until the family moved to American Fork where her father continued to farm and work at Geneva Steel. She had many jobs and worked hard to help support the family’s needs, especially after her father was injured at Geneva.
While attending High School in American Fork, mom met Reta Sorenson who introduced her to her handsome cousin Chris Barbakos. Soon, they fell in love and after Chris returned home from the Army during the Korean War, they were married on July 17, 1953. Then on August 3, 1983, they were sealed together in the Provo Temple. Their union produced 3 children, 8 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Colleen loved the Savior and was a great example of kindness, love and service to her family and others. Together mom and dad has served as missionaries at the Provo Tabernacle and then as Temple Workers in the Provo Temple for 9 years.
They have also been able and loved to travel over the past 30 years, plus spending their winters in Arizona until mom’s health made it too hard.
Colleen is survived by her loving husband Chris, her children Craig (Cindy) Barbakos, Linda (Weldon) Williams and Brent (Susan) Barbakos and all her grandchildren who she loved very much.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and all her siblings and their spouses, Fern (Art) Harrington, Wallace (Vivian) Connelly, Glen (Faye) Connelly, Norman (Ray) Connelly, Gordon (Joyce) Connelly and Jack (Janice) Connelly.
The family would like to express our thanks to Summerfield Assisted Living and wonderful staff and Envision Home Health and Hospice, especially the kind and loving care from Nate and Gwen in her final days.
Thank you, mom! Your love and example will live on through us all, we love you.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 7, 2020, at 11 am in the Cherry Hill Stake Center, 1700 South 400 East, Orem. Friends may call Friday prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the stake center. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery.