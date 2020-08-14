Mary Colleen O'Barr Peterson
1938 - 2020
Mary Colleen O'Barr Petersen, age 82, passed away in her home at The Seville in Orem, Utah on August 7, 2020. Born in Mesa, Ariz, on April 9th, 1938, to Edith DePriest and Augustus Barto O'Barr, Colleen loved her parents and brother, Gerald, deeply and often reflected on her early years. "I had a wonderful childhood," she said. "We were poor but we didn't know it!"
Colleen was a natural curly-haired redhead and her mother loved to dress her up like a doll, which did not stop her from finding mud puddles to play in whenever she had the chance. As a child, Colleen loved spending time with friends and extended family in Mesa and spent many of her summers with family in Colorado.
In 1957 she married Nolan Petersen, and together they had five daughters. As a military family they moved often, and Colleen told many stories of their oversea adventures. She especially loved her time living and raising her family in Okinawa, Japan and Stuttgart, Germany.
A lifetime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Colleen was a Relief Society President in three countries: Japan, Germany, and the United States. She also served as a Young Women's president in four states.
The happiness of her younger years unfortunately did not last forever, and she and Nolan divorced in 1994 amid complex heartache that she carried with her until she died. She was supported by friends and family members, but experienced numerous painful health conditions over the years that ultimately led to her passing. In the end, she found great comfort and peace in her unfailing belief in the Atonement and looked forward to reuniting with loved ones, including her daughter, Lori, who preceded her in death in 2012, her parents, and her brother, Gerald, who passed away last year. Her greatest loves in life were her children, her many close friends and the Savior.
There will be a viewing at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 800 North in Orem, Wednesday, August 12 from 9-9:30am, with graveside service following at 10am at the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family and a live broadcast of services may be watched at www.walkersanderson.com.