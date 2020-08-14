Mary Evelyn Davis Jensen
1932 - 2020
Mary Evelyn Davis Jensen passed away on August 8, 2020 in Provo, Utah. Mary was born on November 9, 1932 in Venice, Utah. She attended Elementary school in Venice and graduated from Richfield High School in 1950. Mary attended Utah State University and graduated with a B.S. degree in Elementary Education in 1954. She married Jack Larsen in 1954 and they had three daughters: Marthanne (Dennis) Argyle of Spanish Fork, Utah, Melinda (Steven) Paasch of Grass Valley, California, and Milicent (Brian) Fogarty of South Jordan, Utah. Mary had 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Mary taught school for 28 years in Nebo School District, spending most of her career in second grade at the Brockbank Elementary in Spanish Fork, Utah. She retired from Nebo School District in 1987. Jack and Mary later divorced, and she married Marcus Jensen of Provo in 1990.
Graveside services will be held at the Spanish Fork Cemetery on Friday at 11:00 for immediate family. Please see Berg Mortuary for full obituary.