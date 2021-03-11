Mary Hatch Thomas
1934 - 2021
Mary Hatch Thomas, 87, passed away at home March 8, 2021.
Mary was born March 7, 1934 in Provo, Utah to Paxman Hatch and Lettie Ossmen Hatch. She attended schools in Provo and St. George. She married Craig M. Thomas March 30, 1951. Mary was a member of the LDS church and loved her Savior. The family was sealed together in the Salt Lake Temple on October 30, 1958. Mary thoroughly enjoyed music and was a long-time choir director in the Provo 2nd Ward. She was a hairdresser for friends and family for most of her life.
After Craig passed away in 1998, she joined Jean's Golden Girls and loved performing with her friends. Craig and Mary enjoyed camping and Mary kept camping, towing her trailer herself, after he was gone.
She is survived by seven children, their spouses, 24 grandchildren, 31 g-grandchildren, 5 gg-grandchildren.
