1921-2019
Mary Helen Hassell, daughter of Percy William Hanks and Rowena Hanks and longtime resident of Orem, passed from this life on December 17, 2019 in Flagstaff, Arizona after a lifetime of service to church, community, and family. She was 97 years of age. Helen was born in Eureka, Utah on December 27, 1921. She grew up in Eureka and Payson, Utah, and graduated from Eureka High School and the Branch Agricultural College (now Southern Utah University) in Cedar City, Utah. She lived in Price, Utah for 20 plus years and in 1963 moved to Orem. Helen married Robert LaMar Hassell in 1941 and together they had three sons: Robert Hanks Hassell, William Howard Hassell, and Richard LaMar Hassell. Helen did clerical work in a variety of settings from libraries to auto dealerships to finance institutions. She later became secretary to the Director of Nurses at Brigham Young University and retired from there in December, 1984. She loved to play bridge, enjoyed movies, played the piano, and sang in church choirs and for Sweet Adelines. Her greatest joy was being a homemaker and raising her three boys. She is survived by her three sons, eight grandchildren, twenty three great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at the Orem Community Church, 130 North 400 East, Orem, Utah 84097 at 10am, Friday, December 27, 2019. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.