Mary Helen Wilson Davis
Helen was born June 14, 1933 to Lloyd H. and Eleen McClellan Wilson in Payson, Utah. She passed away from natural causes with early stages of dementia on November 23, 2020.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
She married Wesley Davis in 1956. His career in the U.S. Navy took them to many places until his retirement in 1972 when they settled in Payson.
Helen loved her family and the times they spent together. Her four sisters were her best friends.
She is survived by her son Mark Wesley and his wife Brenda, grandchildren Amanda (Justin) Cingolani, Amber (Adam) Proctor, and Daniel Mark Davis (Tyson Dean), great-grandchildren Jaxon and Anthony Cingolani, Kodi, Johnathan, Hayden, Evan, and Ryan Proctor. She is also survived by her sisters Gayle Olson, Donna Peery, Kay Hansen, and Linda Renzello.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Jaye, and her husband Wesley.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
A special thanks to Bristol Hospice, Richard Porter and his staff of Seasons of Santaquin for their love and care.
A private family graveside will be held.
Condolences may be extended to the family through www.walkermemorials.com