1940-2020
Mary Kathryn Kay Johnson, 80, of Payson, Utah, passed away on May 12, 2020 in her home. Kathryn was born the oldest of 4 children on February 18, 1940 in Spanish Fork, Utah to Elmo Wayne and Irma Davis Kay. She graduated from Spanish Fork High School in 1958.
She was a social worker for the state of Utah for 30 years. She retired at the age of 63.
Family was her life. She enjoyed serving everyone around her. She also enjoyed quilting and sewing.
Kathryn was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was the Ward Humanitarian Coordinator for many years. She also served in the Payson Temple.
Kathryn is survived by her children David Johnson of Payson, Utah; Joe Johnson of Medicine Lake, Montana; and Amy Gardner (Richard) of Salem, Utah. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter, siblings Barbara Murder of Springville, Utah; Susan Ballard of Payson, Utah; and Richard Kay (Rebecca) of Kempner, Texas, and many nieces, nephews and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sons Scott Johnson and John Johnson, daughter-in-law Marie Johnson, and brothers-in-law Larry Murder and Frank Ballard.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson.
Condolences may be sent to www.walkermemorials.com.