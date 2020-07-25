1933 — 2020
Mary LaRue Mikkelsen Petty passed away July 21, 2020. She was born October 30, 1933 to Elmer Aagard and Mary Peel Mikkelsen in Fountain Green, Utah. She attended Fountain Green Elementary and Junior High Schools and graduated from Moroni High School.
LaRue is survived by her four daughters: Mary (Allen) Mathis, South Jordan, Susan (Rex) Hicks, West Jordan, Karen (Jonathan) Zeiner, Torrington, CT and Lisa Petty Taylor, Salem; brothers, John (Betty Jean) Mikkelsen, Fountain Green, Glenn (Leola) Mikkelsen, Wood Cross, Shonnie Smock, and sister, Ruth Mikkelsen, Salt Lake City; 14 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Kenneth (Yvonne) Petty; great-grandchildren, Rylan Petty and Brooklyn Sorensen; brother, Andrew (Anita) Mikkelsen.
Funeral services will be held at Walker Mortuary at 187 South Main in Spanish Fork, Saturday, July 25, 2020. Viewing 1:00pm – 2:15pm and funeral service 2:30pm – 3:30pm.
Interment will be at the Salem City Cemetery at 965 South 140 East, Salem, UT on Monday, July 27, 2020 11:00am. It will be streamed live and filed for future viewing on the Walker Mortuary website. Click on the obituary to view.
Condolences to the family may be sent to http://walkermemorials.com/obituary/mary-larue-mikkelsen-petty/.