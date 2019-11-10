1933-2019
Mary Lee Tillery West, 86, of Pleasant Grove passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at her home. She was born August 24, 1933 in Kokomo, Indiana to George and Callie Flick Tillery. She married Don West in 1949 and together had three sons.
Mary & Don raised their sons in Pleasant Grove. Mary was well known and passionate about all forms of racing – both boats and cars. She owned and raced her own E Boat and was third nationally one year in points. She drove cars in the early years of drag racing and also at the Bonneville Salt Flats where she reached a top speed of 222 mph. She also wrote for many national racing publications.
Mary was active in her community and served two terms on the Pleasant Grove City Council. She also served on the city planning commission.
Mary was devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many callings. She especially enjoyed her time serving in the Young Woman’s Organization and being a Beehive Teacher.
Mary encouraged everyone to “believe in yourself and keep your faith”. She had many friends throughout the United States and Australia and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her son, Billy of Pleasant Grove; six grandchildren: Tiffany, Danielle, Tony, Bobby, Rose and Heather; 11 great grandchildren a great great grandson. She was preceded in death by her husband Don and her two sons: Bobby and Marty.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Grove Creek Fourth Ward Building, 942 North 500 East, Pleasant Grove. Friends and family may attend a viewing Monday evening from 6-8 pm at Olpin Family Mortuary, 494 South 300 East, Pleasant Grove and again on Tuesday at the church from 9:30-10:45 am prior to funeral services. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery.
