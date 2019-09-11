Mary Lou (Snow) Allman returned home to her Heavenly Father on September 6, 2019, after living with congestive heart failure for several years. After a lifetime of genuine love and concern for others, in the irony of adversity, her heart became enlarged and was literally too big. She went peacefully and was surrounded by the family she loved.
Mary Lou was born on June 22, 1942 to Louis (Doc) and Mary Rachel (Cazier) Snow in Mapleton, Utah. She brought light and joy to her family, friends and everyone she met. Mary Lou was a cheerful, kind and thoughtful little girl and stayed true to herself her entire life. She married Monte John Allman on December 2, 1960 and was devoted to their five children. They were her greatest joy along with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She served countless people in a Christ-like way and loved being a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Mary Lou frequently received compliments on her bright silver, curly hair. She was as beautiful on the inside as on the outside. She made everyone feel like her best friend. Antique trucks, babies, old folks, Christmas time, Neil Diamond and Hershey’s Chocolate were a few of her favorite things.
Mary Lou was an angel on this earth and heaven is rejoicing now that she’s home. She was a beloved mother and was truly one of the most caring, generous and loving women to have graced this earth.
We will miss you every day Mom. Every day.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by Terry E. Miller, her dear son-in-law. She is survived by her children Curt M. Allman, Terri Sue Miller (Craig), Jamie Harmon (Jeffery), Jake Louis Allman, and Anna Featherstone (Matthew). Her brother, Jay Snow and sisters Dayna Barney and Gloria Carlson and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 13th, 2019, at 11 a.m., with a short viewing from 10-10:45, at the LDS chapel, 355 E. Center in Springville, Utah. A viewing will be held Thursday evening, from 6-8 p.m., at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 S., Springville, Utah. Interment will be at the Springville Evergreen Cemetery located just west of Highway 89 at 1997 S. and 400 E. in Springville.