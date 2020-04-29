1935-2020
Mary Louise Butler Measom, age 85, passed away surrounded by loving family on April 28, 2020 at Legacy House in Spanish Fork, Utah. Our mother was a devoted wife and faithful example of pure religion; she cared for others, served faithfully in the church, and taught the principles of the gospel of Jesus Christ to her five children. Our lives have all been enriched by her example of hard work, compassion, and tolerance.
Louise was born on April 10, 1935 to Harold W. Butler and Tessa Turnbow. She was raised in Kamas, Utah where she gained a love for animals and the outdoors. Her home was near the Latter-day Saints meetinghouse where she faithfully attended church. Louise was baptized at the age of eight, inspiring her father to join the Church at the same time. She graduated from South Summit High School in 1953. She loved to read and excelled in school, and attended Brigham Young University. At that time, she met Job in Kamas while he was working on the Duchesne Tunnel. They were sealed September 16, 1954 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Louise and Job moved to Lake Shore and worked hard to get Job graduated from BYU. Immediately after completing his course work, he was drafted into the Army and served in the Korean War. Upon his return in 1957, they made their home in Salem, Utah where they raised their family.
The family orchard located in the Salem foothills was a labor of love; packing peaches in the summer, picking apples in the fall, and pruning trees in the winter. Our Mother always had a wonderful meal prepared when we returned from the orchard. Louise was an excellent cook and enjoyed being in the kitchen. She was an expert canner and fed our family beautifully from her organized pantry. It was well stocked with preserves grown with love from the large and well tended garden. We all remember the delicious pies that she was famous for. She was a proficient seamstress and her capable hands made many articles of clothing for special events. She loved Salem, and dedicated many hours collecting and compiling photos and interviews for the book “Summer Spring”, a local history of Salem.
Louise worked for the Fred Meyer department store in Spanish Fork until it closed in 1990. She was employed by Intermountain Healthcare as a home health aid where she was a kind and attentive caregiver to many seniors. She finished her career as a meticulous auditor of medical records for IHC in Orem. Louise retired from her work to take care of Job while he fought cancer in the last years of his life.
In the later years of her life she thrived on learning. She filled her days with classwork, theater, reading, and social clubs. She traveled near and far with her group of special travelling friends, visiting almost every corner of the globe. She cherished her memories of the people she met and the places she saw.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband Job F Measom and infant daughter. She is survived by Clark Harold Butler (brother), Sue Ann Butler Tatham (sister), children Ronald (Cheri), Jeff (Jolene), Ty (Sue), Tessa (Richard Wilde), Harold (Leslie), 18 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express appreciation for the fine care and friendships our mother has enjoyed at the Spanish Fork Legacy House over the last 6 years. Special thanks to longtime friend Michelle Wride as well as the love and kindness shown by her guardian angel at Legacy House, Lynn White.
Graveside service will be Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Salem Cemetery. Live-streaming will be available on our Facebook page — Legacy Funerals & Cremations.
Condolences can be offered at www.legacyfunerals.com.